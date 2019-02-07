Wells Fargo reports outage on mobile app and online banking

Wells Fargo said Thursday that customers are unable to log in to mobile and online banking and it was investigating the cause of the outage.

In a post on Twitter, the San Francisco-based bank said, "We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

A subsequent post said, "We're experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we're working to restore services as soon as possible."

Wells is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets with a sprawling branch operation that reaches coast to coast. People attempting to visit its website see a message that says it's experiencing technical difficulties.

Wells Fargo's Hilary O'Byrne acknowledged the systems issue to an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia but couldn't say how many people were affected.

The bank did not return CNBC's calls for comment.