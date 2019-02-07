Banks

Wells Fargo reports outage on mobile app and online banking

  • Wells Fargo confirms it is having systems issues that are preventing customers from logging in to its mobile app and online banking.
  • A representative could not say how many people are affected.
  • The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets has a sprawling branch operation that reaches coast to coast.
People walk by a Wells Fargo bank branch on October 13, 2017 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Wells Fargo said Thursday that customers are unable to log in to mobile and online banking and it was investigating the cause of the outage.

In a post on Twitter, the San Francisco-based bank said, "We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

A subsequent post said, "We're experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we're working to restore services as soon as possible."

Wells is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets with a sprawling branch operation that reaches coast to coast. People attempting to visit its website see a message that says it's experiencing technical difficulties.

Wells Fargo's Hilary O'Byrne acknowledged the systems issue to an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia but couldn't say how many people were affected.

The bank did not return CNBC's calls for comment.

