Asia markets slip amid fresh US-China trade concerns

On Thursday, investor confidence dented as it became clear that a trade meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would not happen before a key March deadline.

CNBC learned through a source that a meeting between the two leaders was "highly unlikely."

China and the U.S. have until the start of March to strike a trade deal. Otherwise, additional tariffs on Chinese goods take effect. The source said a meeting between Xi and Trump could happen shortly after the deadline passes, but noted both sides have too much work ahead of them. Trump later confirmed he would not be meeting Xi before the deadline.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said earlier on Thursday that China and the U.S. were still far away on striking a trade deal.

"Our long held assumption is the US will eventually put a 25% tariff on all of its imports from China," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

"In our assessment, the Chinese economy can absorb the tariff increases but it will cause the Chinese economic growth to slow modestly," Capurso said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.77 points to 25,169.53 while the S&P 500 shed 0.94 percent to 2,706.05. The Nasdaq Composite slipped about 1.2 percent to 7,288.35.