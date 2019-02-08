Asia Markets

Asia markets slip amid fresh US-China trade concerns

  • Stocks in Australia, Japan and South Korea slipped in morning trade.
  • CNBC learned through a source that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was "highly unlikely" in the coming weeks.
  • That development came following comments from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, who said China and the U.S. were still far away on striking a trade deal.

Stocks in Asia slipped in Friday morning trade amid growing concerns over the trade fight between the U.S. and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.23 percent as index heavyweight Fast Retailing fell 0.87 percent. The Topix shed 1.26 percent.

South Korea's Kospi also slipped 0.66 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.4 percent in morning trade as most sectors saw losses. The energy subindex fell 2.03 percent as oil stocks declined on the back of Thursday's drop in crude prices.

Santos shares fell 3.39 percent, Woodside Petroleum slipped 1.67 percent and Beach Energy dropped 5.66 percent.

US-China trade fears

On Thursday, investor confidence dented as it became clear that a trade meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would not happen before a key March deadline.

CNBC learned through a source that a meeting between the two leaders was "highly unlikely."

China and the U.S. have until the start of March to strike a trade deal. Otherwise, additional tariffs on Chinese goods take effect. The source said a meeting between Xi and Trump could happen shortly after the deadline passes, but noted both sides have too much work ahead of them. Trump later confirmed he would not be meeting Xi before the deadline.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said earlier on Thursday that China and the U.S. were still far away on striking a trade deal.

"Our long held assumption is the US will eventually put a 25% tariff on all of its imports from China," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

"In our assessment, the Chinese economy can absorb the tariff increases but it will cause the Chinese economic growth to slow modestly," Capurso said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.77 points to 25,169.53 while the S&P 500 shed 0.94 percent to 2,706.05. The Nasdaq Composite slipped about 1.2 percent to 7,288.35.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 96.507 after seeing an lows below 96.4 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.77 against the dollar after touching lows above 110 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7092 after seeing continued weakness following its sharp decline from levels near $0.7260 on Wednesday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

