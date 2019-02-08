Leon Cooperman thinks Jeff Bezos is 'fabulous'

Leon Cooperman, the hedge fund billionaire and former Goldman Sachs partner, came to the defense of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whom he called a "fabulous CEO and person," in a conversation with CNBC's Scott Wapner on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cooperman also acknowledged he holds a small stake in American Media Inc., led by CEO David Pecker and publisher of the grocery store tabloid National Enquirer. Pecker and Bezos have sparred over a series of messages and photos National Enquirer has of Bezos. The e-commerce titan has accused American Media of trying to use the materials to blackmail him.

Cooperman told CNBC, "I am a negligible holder acquired in a company reorganization, have zero involvement in the business." He added he owns Amazon shares and "think Jeff Bezos is a fabulous CEO and person." He did tell Bloomberg last year, "I happen to respect David Pecker."

On Friday, NBC News reported, citing sources, that federal prosecutors are reviewing the National Enquirer's handling of a story involving Bezos to determine whether the company violated an immunity agreement.