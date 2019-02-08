Nutrisystem CEO explains why weight loss is not longer just 'one size fits all'

Losing weight is always among the top resolution people make for a new year—but what about the results?

Most of those vows have to do with losing weight. In fact, a lot of gyms see brisk business in early January, as resolution-makers vow to whip themselves into shape – only to abandon the quest in short order.

"What we find is by January 12th, less than two weeks after January 1st, people are already dropping their New Year's resolutions," Nutrisystem President and CEO Dawn Zier told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview.

While funny quips abound about losing weight after January 1, obesity is far from being a joke. According to the CDC, about 40 percent of the U.S. population (over 90 million Americans over the age of 20) is considered obese.

Still, Zier believes progress is being made.

"The conversation has changed over the last 5 or 6 years from vanity to real health and wellness," she said, "which I'm so thrilled as a woman the conversation is going."