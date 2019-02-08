Tech

SoftBank leads $440 million investment in UK fintech OakNorth, valuing it at $2.8 billion

OakNorth CEO Rishi Khosla
Alex Rumford

OakNorth said Friday it secured a $440 million investment from Japan's SoftBank and Singapore's Clermont Group.

The British digital bank, which lends to small-to-medium enterprises through its digital platform, said it had raised $390 million from SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund, with the remaining capital coming from Clermont.

The deal gives the three-year-old firm an eye-watering $2.8 billion post-money valuation, making it Europe's most valuable private fintech group.

Speculation over the funding began late last year after a Times of London report said that SoftBank was in talks with OakNorth and fellow British fintech firm Revolut about investing in both businesses via its technology investment fund.

