Victoria's Secret is still trying to sell sexy. And it isn't working

Victoria's Secret needs a makeover.

The lingerie brand, owned by L Brands, is still trying to sell sexy, but it isn't working. Same-store sales have fallen for the past three years, as women turn away from its bedazzled bras and underwear and opt for comfortable pieces in more neutral colors. A new group of start-ups like Adore Me, Third Love, Lively, Cuup and Knix are surging in popularity on Instagram and winning over customers.

"The pivotal question on the stock is can L Brands rehabilitate the Victoria's Secret brand image," UBS analyst Jay Sole said in a note to clients earlier this week, ahead of L Brand's monthly sales report. He said he noticed Victoria's Secret's January promotions "increased significantly" from a year ago. That typically means a company didn't sell enough during the holiday season, and needs to cut prices to lure shoppers in.

But the heavy promotions didn't work. When it reported January sales on Thursday, L Brands said Victoria's Secret same-store sales were down 1 percent, compared with an increase of 4 percent during January of 2018. Only looking at its brick-an-mortar stores, sales at Victoria's Secret fell 8 percent in January, compared with flat sales in the year-ago period.

There's "no real visibility to a turnaround at Victoria's Secret," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey said. "It's not clear that incremental strategies to drive improved growth ... and profitability are in place at this point."

Despite its struggles, though, Victoria's Secret is still a behemoth in its industry today.

It's been estimated L Brands would account for roughly 63 percent of sales in the lingerie industry in the U.S. in 2018, according to a study put out by IBISWorld last October. The group defines the industry to include retailers that predominantly sell intimate apparel, including bras, panties and other lingerie items, for women. No other companies were on track to account for more than 5 percent of revenue, while American Eagle's Aerie brand had 3.5 percent and Chico's Soma brand had 3 percent, IBISWorld said at the time the report was released.

L Brands declined to comment for this story.