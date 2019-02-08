Wells Fargo says it is working to fully restore systems as outage spills into day two

Wells Fargo says ATM services have been restored and branches are operational as the effects of a system outage spilled into a second day.

In a statement late Thursday night, the San Francisco bank said mobile and online banking systems were operational except for some features such as consumer credit card and mortgage balances, and added that it was working to restore them. Customers were blocked from using mobile and online banking for most of the day on Thursday.

Contact centers are up and running, Wells Fargo said, but people might have to wait longer than normal if they are calling in.

"We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns," Wells Fargo said in the statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed."

The bank said Wells Fargo credit and debit cards could be used for purchases.

The complaints piled up on social media, however, with anecdotal reports that direct deposits weren't reflected in balances on the mobile app. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank with a sprawling coast-to-coast branch operation, made several posts on Twitter, most recently saying "We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event."

Earlier Thursday the bank said the system issues were due to a power shutdown at one of its facilities after smoke was detected after routine maintenance.

It's not clear if that incident was connected to one at a data center Wells Fargo keeps in Minnesota, where a fire suppression system was accidentally tripped early Thursday morning, prompting a visit from the local fire department. That incident happened at 5 a.m., and the bank called the fire department at 9 a.m. The fire department told CNBC on Thursday there was no fire.

