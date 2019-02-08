Tech

Wirecard sues FT for 'unethical reporting,' shares jump 3%

  • Shares of Wirecard jumped 3 percent on Friday after the German payments firm said it was taking legal action against the Financial Times for "unethical reporting."
  • The FT has published three articles alleging fraud and misconduct in Wirecard's accounting practices.
  • Wirecard's stock has been on a rollercoaster since the first FT report was published January 30.
Markus Braun, CEO of the technology and financial services company Wirecard, poses in the company headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, southern Germany, on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE | AFP | Getty Images
Markus Braun, CEO of the technology and financial services company Wirecard, poses in the company headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, southern Germany, on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Shares of Wirecard jumped 4 percent on Friday after the German payments firm announced it was taking legal action against the Financial Times for "unethical reporting" into its accounting practices.

The FT has published three articles alleging fraud and misconduct in Wirecard's accounting practices. On Thursday, one of the reports described a pattern of "book-padding" at the firm's Singapore office.

In a statement released Friday, Wirecard said it was taking legal actions against the FT for its "unethical reporting."

"In the article published yesterday (Thursday), Wirecard employees are slanderously prejudged with unproven and false allegations. We will use all available legal means to protect the company and in particular our employees and their personal rights," the statement said.

The FT was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The FT's first investigation, published on January 30, said a senior Wirecard executive used forged and backdated contracts, possibly to inflate revenue. The report sent Wirecard shares tumbling nearly 20 percent in one day.

Wirecard called the original report "false, inaccurate, misleading and dematory."

The German firm has been praised as a European fintech success whose valuation at one point surpassed Deutsche Bank's. As of Friday, Wirecard's market cap was roughly $14 billion.

What is fintech?
What is fintech?   

- Reuters contributed to this report

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DBK
---
WDI
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...