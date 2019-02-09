Ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves is running a new company, and his former employer is paying for his office space, The New York Times reports.

In December, CBS fired Moonves after a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct. Once considered one of the most powerful figures in media, Moonves is starting his second act by leading a new venture, Moon Rise Unlimited, out of one of West Hollywood's tallest buildings, The Times reported.

It's unclear what exactly the new company does, but the office arrangement is unusual, given that Moonves is currently waging a battle in arbitration over his CBS severance package. Moonves believes he was wrongfully terminated, and CBS concluded there were grounds to fire him for cause--thereby denying him a $120 million severance package.

Still, Moonves' exit agreement with CBS stipulates the company must pay for Moonves' "office services" for no less than a year, The Times reported.

CBS did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. A spokesman for Moonves confirmed to the Times that Moonves had an office in the building, but declined to comment further.

