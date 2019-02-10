Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined a growing field of Democrats Sunday in the race to take on President Donald Trump next year.

So just what does she believe?

Like most in her party, the Minnesota politician has pushed for more affordable health care during the Trump era. Her other recent priorities include online consumer protection and election security — allowing her to carve out a role in efforts to regulate social media companies.

During her Minneapolis campaign announcement in a driving snow on Sunday, Klobuchar mentioned several goals: reducing the influence of money in politics, automatically registering young people to vote and reinstating climate regulations rolled back by Trump. She also called for "digital rules of the road" to protect Americans online, policies to cut drug prices and a path to universal health care.

In a statement shortly after Klobuchar announced her candidacy, Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens said "it's tough to find any base of support" for her bid. He also pointed to recent media reports in which former staff members alleged the senator was overly-demanding, or outright mistreated them.

The 58-year-old senator has generally not moved as far left on policy as most of her primary competitors, leaving her space to cast herself as a more pragmatic option. At home, the third-term lawmaker ranks as one of the most popular U.S. senators. Whether the Midwesterner's turns in the spotlight during recent confirmation and oversight hearings have boosted her nationwide standing remains to be seen.

Here are some of Klobuchar's recent policy priorities in the Senate: