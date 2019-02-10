Everyone has a newsletter right now.

If you subscribe a lot of them, they can also add to the clutter of your email inbox.

There are lots of great newsletters. Ben Thompson's Stratchery, Morning Briefing from the New York Times, Axios AM and Politico Playbook are just a few that I like to read, but I often end up forgetting about them as I try to move through my inbox in the mornings.

There's an app called Stoop, available for iPhone and Android, that makes discovering and reading newsletters a lot more enjoyable. You get a unique e-mail address that sends them right to the app, so you don't have dozens of newsletters collecting in your regular email inbox.

Here's how to use Stoop.