Everybody has a newsletter — here's a great app to help manage them all

  • It can be really tough to manage a lot of newsletters, which might clog up your email inbox.
  • An app for iPhone, iPad and Android makes it easy to find, subscribe and read lots of newsletters.
  • CNBC's Todd Haselton shows you how to manage your newsletters using the app named Stoop.
Man reading the news on his iPad.
Giorgio Fochesato | Photodisc | Getty Images
Everyone has a newsletter right now.

If you subscribe a lot of them, they can also add to the clutter of your email inbox.

There are lots of great newsletters. Ben Thompson's Stratchery, Morning Briefing from the New York Times, Axios AM and Politico Playbook are just a few that I like to read, but I often end up forgetting about them as I try to move through my inbox in the mornings.

There's an app called Stoop, available for iPhone and Android, that makes discovering and reading newsletters a lot more enjoyable. You get a unique e-mail address that sends them right to the app, so you don't have dozens of newsletters collecting in your regular email inbox.

Here's how to use Stoop.

Download Stoop and set up an account

Remember your unique Stoop email address.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
First, download Stoop from the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, or the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

You'll create an account that gives you a unique email address. Enter this email when you subscribe to newsletters, so that they get sent right to Stoop each time they're released.

Make note of it because you'll need it in the next step.

Subscribe to some newsletters

There are lots of newsletters to pick from.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Now you need to subscribe to some newsletters. This is a two-part process — subscribe and then confirm — but it's simple.

First, tap the + button on the bottom of the app. You'll see curated lists, popular newsletters (including some of the ones I mentioned above), or you can browse by topic, like business, finance, lifestyle, news, politics, sports and more. There's a lot to pick from.

You can instantly subscribe without entering an email to some newsletters with this option.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Some newsletters let you subscribe instantly, which means you don't need to enter in an email. It just connects right to the app. You'll see if this is supported through a small lightning symbol next to the newsletter.

If you can't subscribe instantly, just enter in your custom Stoop email address. Then tap subscribe.

You can also search for newsletters that aren't in the app. If nothing comes up during the initial search, choose "Search the web" and subscribe through the built-in web browser. This works for newsletters like those offered by CNBC.

Confirm the newsletter you're subscribing to if it isn't marked "Instant subscribe."
Todd Haselton | CNBC
After you've subscribed to a few, you may see a notification back on the home screen that asks you to confirm the subscription (if it wasn't one of the Instant subscriptions.) Tap this and confirm it to start receiving the newsletters.

Read newsletters

Read your newsletter right in the app, and move through the others in your inbox using the controls at the bottom of the screen.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
You'll start to see fresh newsletters as they're released right on the Stoop homescreen. Tap one to read it.

You can archive an email by tapping the small box on the bottom of the screen, and move forward or backward through newsletters by tapping "Prev" or "Next" at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the menu button on the top-right of the screen to flag a newsletter to read later (it also syncs with popular read-later apps like Instapaper and Pocket if you pay $10 per year for a premium version.) Saved issues can be found on the home screen if you tap the bookmark icon. You can save up to 10 old newsletters for each one you subscribe to in the free version, which I found to be more than enough.

You can also sign up for paid newsletters. Stratchery, for example, costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Stoop takes you right to the newsletter's website where you can enter in your details for a newsletter you pay for.

Finally, if there's an option in Stoop to easily share a newsletter, I can't find it. But most newsletters have an option to open in a web browser, which you can use to share to social networks or via email to anyone you want. It's a feature I wish was more native in the application, or easier to find.

