Stocks in Australia gain; US-China trade talks set to resume

Stocks in Australia rose on Monday morning with investors watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade situation, as negotiations are set to continue in Beijing later this week.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.17 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains. The materials subindex jumped around 1.3 percent as shares of major miners Down Under advanced. Rio Tinto gained 1.46 percent, Fortescue Metals Group rose 2.65 percent and BHP Billiton climbed up by 1.59 percent.

Japan's stock markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.