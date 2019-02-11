Asia Markets

Stocks in Australia gain; US-China trade talks set to resume

  • Stocks in Australia gained in early trade.
  • Investors will be watching for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with a new round of negotiations set to be held in Beijing later this week.

Stocks in Australia rose on Monday morning with investors watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade situation, as negotiations are set to continue in Beijing later this week.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.17 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains. The materials subindex jumped around 1.3 percent as shares of major miners Down Under advanced. Rio Tinto gained 1.46 percent, Fortescue Metals Group rose 2.65 percent and BHP Billiton climbed up by 1.59 percent.

Japan's stock markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

US-China trade talks continue

Investors will be watching for developments on the U.S.-China trade front, with a new round of negotiations set to be held in Beijing later this week.

The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that the two countries have not yet put together a draft on the matters they agree or disagree. The report comes as both Washington and Beijing are attempting to strike a deal on trade before a key early March deadline, following which additional tariffs will be slapped on Chinese imports to the U.S.

It also follows U.S. President Donald Trump saying on Thursday he will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before that deadline. White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow also said there is a "pretty sizable distance to go" before China and the U.S. reach a deal.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.663, holding close to highs seen in the previous trading week.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.80 against the dollar after weakening to lows above 110 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7090, following a tumble last week from levels above $0.721 in the previous trading week.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
FMG
---
RIO
---
BHP
---
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---