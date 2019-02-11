Bonds

US Treasury yields move higher ahead of further trade talks

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning, with investors increasingly concerned about trade and another potential government shutdown.

At around 0300 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6357 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9763 percent.

There are further trade meetings between the U.S. and the Chinese administrations later this week. Time is running out ahead of the self-imposed deadlines of March 2. Failure to reach an agreement will raise U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese to 25 percent from 10 percent.

There is also a growing focus on a potential second government shutdown, given that Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over border policy. President Donald Trump tweeted this weekend "I actually believe they (Democrats) want a shutdown."

There are no major economic reports scheduled on Monday.

In terms of auctions, the Treasury will sell $84 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.

