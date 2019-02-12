BMW adds models, boosts production in US

BMW Group is rolling out two new models, X3 M and X4 M, high performance versions of the automakers popular SUVs. The models will go into production in April at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"The addition of these two all-new models — plus the first-ever BMW X7, which began production last December — is a testament to the performance, passion and pride of the more than 11,000 people working at Plant Spartanburg and serves to further underscore BMW's commitment in the U.S.," said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW manufacturing.

Those models, along with the seven others built at BMW's sole U.S. plant means the facility will increase production in 2019 and reach close to record levels last seen in 2016. Production this year is expected to top 400,000 vehicles after reaching 356,749 last year.

BMW's U.S. sales climbed 1.7 percent in 2018.

