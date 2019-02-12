Autos

BMW adds models, boosts production in US

  • BMW is set to begin production on two new models at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
  • The X3 M and X4 M are high performance versions of the automakers popular SUVs.
  • The addition of these models means the German carmaker's sole U.S. plant will ramp up production to levels not seen since 2016.
An employee installs interior accessories inside a BMW X4 sports utility vehicle on the assembly line at the BMW assembly plant in Greer, South Carolina.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
BMW Group is rolling out two new models, X3 M and X4 M, high performance versions of the automakers popular SUVs. The models will go into production in April at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"The addition of these two all-new models — plus the first-ever BMW X7, which began production last December — is a testament to the performance, passion and pride of the more than 11,000 people working at Plant Spartanburg and serves to further underscore BMW's commitment in the U.S.," said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW manufacturing.

Those models, along with the seven others built at BMW's sole U.S. plant means the facility will increase production in 2019 and reach close to record levels last seen in 2016. Production this year is expected to top 400,000 vehicles after reaching 356,749 last year.

BMW's U.S. sales climbed 1.7 percent in 2018.

