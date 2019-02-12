Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Domino's ahead of earnings

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Domino's Pizza Inc.: "I think the quarter's going to be OK. I like the stock. I think [CEO] Ritch Allison's doing a real good job. I'm sticking with Domino's. [The] category's not that flamboyant, it's not doing that well, but hey, listen, they're taking some share from another competitor that I don't need to name."

Baidu Inc.: "Nope, nope. We're going to recommend only Alibaba. We've added that just because we feel like the trade camp is going to get a deal, but that's the only one we're going to do because we're very, very strong on the fundamentals there."

Synopsys Inc.: "It's a good company. It's design automation. I'll give you a two-fer: I'll also throw in Autodesk. I like that one, too. These are very strong stocks."

Transocean Ltd.: "I don't like offshore drilling. It's just been a real loser. If you want to own offshore drilling, you might as well go be in … Schlumberger, and I never thought Schlumberger would sink as low as it did. There. I own that."

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.: "You know we liked [CEO Rick] McVey when he was on. We're not going to cash out up 21 percent. More upside."

Lumentum Holdings Inc.: "Lumentum is a short-term trader. It's too much of a trading vehicle. Too hard for this guy. I'm going to have to take a pass on it."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Schlumberger.

