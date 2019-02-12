'It's a war' — Detroit automakers battle for dominance in wildly profitable heavy duty truck market

Buyers with money to burn can find plenty of upscale products at this week's Chicago Auto Show, the event filling the Windy City's McCormick Place convention center with offerings like the Maserati Levante, BMW 745i and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

But more than a few high-line buyers are looking in places you might not expect — like the more plebian Ford stand.

Among the mainstream-priced Fusion sedans and Edge utility vehicles, Ford is also showing off the latest version of its Super Duty pickups. That includes the Limited model that, when fully loaded, can nudge up to around $100,000, the first factory pickup to break into six-figure territory.