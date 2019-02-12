Trump: 'I'm not happy' with border security deal, but another shutdown looks unlikely

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has reservations about a tentative federal spending deal, but he does not think parts of the government will shut down for the second time since December.

The president did not immediately commit to signing the agreement reached late Monday to prevent a partial government closure this weekend.

"The answer is no. ... I'm not happy" about the agreement, Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. However, he added, "I don't think you're going to see a shutdown."

Bipartisan appropriators emerged from a meeting Monday night saying they have a deal in principle to keep the government running past a midnight Friday deadline. The measure would put about $1.4 billion toward physical border barriers, but not a wall as the president has demanded. It includes money for 55 new miles of bollard fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Despite the apparent breakthrough in Congress, Trump's stance leaves the fate of government funding uncertain as another shutdown draws closer. While the president's political motives for letting funding lapse have lessened since the last closure, it is not certain he will sign what lawmakers approve.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala. briefed Trump on the agreement Tuesday afternoon. After talking to the senator, the president showed signs of warming to the deal.

In tweets, Trump said he is "looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources," in an apparent reference to administration efforts to redirect money from other agencies to the wall project. He also tried to downplay the absence of $5.7 billion he demanded to build the border wall. The president claimed: "Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!"

Earlier, Trump said he would decide whether to sign the spending measure once he sees the final details. Legislation is expected by Wednesday.