Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live at economic forum in Mississippi

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking Tuesday on "Economic Development in High Poverty Rural Communities" at the Hope Enterprise Corporation Rural Policy Forum in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Earlier in the day, Powell had a question and answer session at Mississippi Valley State University where he fielded students' questions about how the central bank helps the economy. During the chat, he said the chances of a recession are "not at all elevated" at this time.

