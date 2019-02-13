The largest winning prize in the history of tournament golf has been announced by the European tour, with a record $3 million on offer to the winner of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The new figure more than doubles what Englishman Danny Willett took home with for winning the same event in November 2018.

The DP World Tour Championship is the final Rolex Series tournament of the season on the European Tour. The preceding two events on the calendar – the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge (both in November) also have received boosts to their first prizes. Those events have substantially increased first prize to $2 million and $2.5 million respectively.

"With the revised prize money breakdown and the extra 'Race to Dubai' points in place for 2019, this provides a tremendous incentive for our players." European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said in a statement Wednesday.

Overall prize pots at the tournaments have remained the same, with the European Tour choosing to reduce the number of competitors in the field for each event and therefore top-load the winner's share.