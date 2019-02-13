Cramer's lightning round: These are the two pot stocks I'm recommending   

Tilray Inc.: "Tilray's OK. Big short squeeze. We've got two that we like: our favorite is Canopy [Growth]. That's because they've got the $4 bil[lion] from Constellation. And our second one is going to be Cronos [Group]. And we're going to stick with our two. Those are the ones that brought us here."

Fitbit Inc.: "I would've liked Fitbit at one time like I would've liked Fossil. I know, obviously, Fitbit is better in terms of health, but the Apple Watch is king. And while Fitbit can sneak back, you know: own Apple, don't trade it."

Moderna Inc.: "I pulled up with these guys when I was at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and I was quite impressed. I think it is a winner. Now, a little speculative, but you've got a good call."

Exelixis Inc.: "We like Exelixis. We think that it's got a lot of good stuff, but we realize that it is speculative. We profiled it several times and we're on board."

Maxar Technologies Inc.: "No, no, no. Way too speculative. I don't know why it will bounce. I'm going to have to say don't buy."

International Paper Co.: "I wish that they really were a play on paper straws. I made the same mistake with Westrock. They're really a play on worldwide growth and there isn't enough worldwide growth right now, so we're going to stay away from IP."