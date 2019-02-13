Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: These are the two pot stocks I'm recommending

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tilray Inc.: "Tilray's OK. Big short squeeze. We've got two that we like: our favorite is Canopy [Growth]. That's because they've got the $4 bil[lion] from Constellation. And our second one is going to be Cronos [Group]. And we're going to stick with our two. Those are the ones that brought us here."

Fitbit Inc.: "I would've liked Fitbit at one time like I would've liked Fossil. I know, obviously, Fitbit is better in terms of health, but the Apple Watch is king. And while Fitbit can sneak back, you know: own Apple, don't trade it."

Moderna Inc.: "I pulled up with these guys when I was at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and I was quite impressed. I think it is a winner. Now, a little speculative, but you've got a good call."

Exelixis Inc.: "We like Exelixis. We think that it's got a lot of good stuff, but we realize that it is speculative. We profiled it several times and we're on board."

Maxar Technologies Inc.: "No, no, no. Way too speculative. I don't know why it will bounce. I'm going to have to say don't buy."

International Paper Co.: "I wish that they really were a play on paper straws. I made the same mistake with Westrock. They're really a play on worldwide growth and there isn't enough worldwide growth right now, so we're going to stay away from IP."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Cramer's lightning round: These are the two pot stocks I'm recommending
Cramer's lightning round: These are the two pot stocks I'm recommending   

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple and J.P. Morgan.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
WRK
---
IP
---
MAXR
---
EXEL
---
MRNA
---
AAPL
---
FIT
---
CRON
---
CGC
---
TLRY
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...