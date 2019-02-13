CVS Health has unveiled its new health-focused concept store that's designed to help the pharmacy chain become more of a health-care provider than a place to pick up prescriptions and greeting cards.

The three new pilot stores in Houston have been redesigned with much more space devoted to services to help customers manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

Called HealthHUBs, they are part of the company's vision for its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna. In addition to the pharmacy, each store has an expanded health clinic, with a lab for blood testing and health screenings. There are also wellness rooms for yoga and seminars, dietitians and respiratory specialists in the HealthHUBs.

"We're pleased and surprised pleasantly with the ecosystem of health care that we've created here and how approachable it is, how much people are interested in it and there are certain things we can take to all stores," CVS Pharmacy President Kevin Hourican told CNBC.