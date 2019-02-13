Demand for memory chips in Asia might be picking up soon, analysts say

The outlook for the semiconductor sector may be turning positive. Analysts are expecting chip demand to hit bottom before picking up later this year.

A number of chip companies said the the first quarter of 2019 will likely see a "cycle bottom" despite offering a poor outlook for the period, Randy Abrams, managing director and head of Taiwan equity research at Credit Suisse, told CNBC on email.

Investors would typically attempt to "time the bottom" and "worry about the the rate of recovery later," he said.

The downturn cycle in the semiconductor sector "might be much shorter than expected," according to Daniel Yoo, head of global strategy and research at Kiwoom Securities.