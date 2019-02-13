Here's an awesome iPhone trick that makes web pages much easier to read

Open Safari and visit a website with a bunch of text. You can even try it right here if you have this article open on your iPhone or iPad.

Now scroll to the top of the page where you see the URL bar and tap the icon on the far left with 4 lines once.

This is what the page looks like in "Reader View."

But here's a trick: Instead of just tapping that bar, press and hold it.

You'll see a bar that pops up saying "Automatic Reader View."

Select "Use on All Websites."

That's it. Now when you surf the web you'll see clean pages that are much easier to scroll through and read.

There are some downsides, though. News articles with videos embedded don't always show the video, so I turned off Reader View when I wanted to check that.

In addition, it's not perfect: Depending on the site you're reading, it might actually cover the content you're trying to read. When I tested this on ESPN.com, for example, it showed the next story instead of the article I wanted to read.

Last, because Reader View can block certain types of ads, you might be hurting some of your favorite websites, at least if they rely heavily on advertising revenue. But, if there's a favorite site of yours whose ads are so aggressive that they get in the way of the story, at least this fixes that problem.

