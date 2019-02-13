Machado and Harper haven't signed because baseball teams are now run like Wall Street 'quant funds'

There are almost as many factors being blamed for the ballplayer bear market as there are jobless free agents. Some players and commentators accuse team owners of active or tacit collusion, withholding offers to depress salaries. Houston ace pitcher Justin Verlander this week ripped owners' lack of interest in Harper and Machado, both just 26 years old.

Another camp points to the bounty of national media money guaranteed to each team, which makes ticket sales less crucial and dulls demand for fan-pleasing marquee signings. "Tactical tanking" has become more popular, too, with teams choosing to endure a few years of bad records to rebuild with draft picks, following the pattern of recent World Series winners the Royals, Cubs and Astros.