Dow rises for second day on growing optimism for a trade deal

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful that Chinese and U.S. trade authorities would reach an agreement before a deadline in early March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points as Walgreens Boots Alliance and Visa a outperformed. The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, led by gains in the consumer discretionary and energy sectors. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2 percent as Amazon and Alphabet shares both climbed 0.7 percent.

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he might be open to postpone the current deadline of early March so that both sides can reach a deal.

"Markets always assumed the March 1 trade deadline was flexible, but this just confirmed it," Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report, wrote in a note. "Bottom line, the fundamentals are roughly balanced right now as there is optimism that a trade deal will get done."

"Looking ahead, a trade deal could reduce concerns about growth and allow the 2019 rally to continue," Essaye added.