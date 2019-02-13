Warren Buffett on managing people: Find the '.400 hitters' and don't tell them how to swing

Billionaire Warren Buffett's instinct on picking strong stocks may make him the Oracle of Omaha, but he knows when to let others take the lead.

Buffett and business partner Charlie Munger described their management style at conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway in this way: To identify good managers and then get out of their way.

"And so the important thing we do with managers, generally, is to find the .400 hitters and then not tell them how to swing," Buffett said at the 1994 Berkshire annual meeting. "The second thing we do is allocate capital. And aside from that, we play bridge."

Buffett, 88, believes managers need independence to stay interested in the company's performance. Although he and Munger are Berkshire's managing partners, Buffett said most of the "heavy lifting" is done by managers of subsidiaries. Of Berkshire's roughly 377,000 employees, just 26 work at the headquarters in Omaha.

(For the record, the last MLB hitter to bat above a .400 average was Ted Williams in 1941.)