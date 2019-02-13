Tech

Yelp jumps after posting earnings and increasing share buyback by $250 million

  • Yelp shares popped after the company released its fourth quarter 2018 earnings that handily beat analyst expectations and announced an expanded share buyback program.
  • The board approved a $500 million share buyback program, which is double its previous authorization.
  • Yelp also announced three new members of its board, effective March 1.
Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp IPO
Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yelp shares jumped as much as 10 percent after releasing its earnings report Wednesday where it announced it is increasing its share buyback by $250 million. The company handily beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.

Here are the numbers Yelp posted compared to analyst expectations:

Earnings per share: $0.37 per share vs. estimate of $0.10 per share, per Refinitiv

Revenue: $244 million vs. estimate of $241 million, per Refinitiv

Yelp's board had previously authorized a $250 million share repurchase program but announced Wednesday that the board is doubling the buyback program to a total of $500 million.

Yelp pointed to strategies that it believes will increase its shareholder value, including expanding business offerings and continuing and seeking effective partnerships like the one it has with Grubhub. Yelp said it believes it will achieve stronger revenue half in the later half of 2019 and "mid-teens revenue growth on an compound annual growth basis from 2019 to 2023."

The company also announced three new board members. Twilio COO George Hu, Stripes Group Operating Partner and former Starbucks CMO and CPO Sharon Rothstein and serial HomeAway co-founder Brian Sharples were appointed to the board and will begin their terms on March 1. On that day, they will replace current board members Geoff Donaker, Jeremy Levine and Peter Fenton, Yelp said.﻿

