Amazon loaded up on low-risk government bonds last year as investors dumped tech stocks

As investors dumped tech stocks in the fourth quarter of 2018 on concerns of rising interest rates, an emerging trade war with China and a looming government shutdown, Amazon followed suit and loaded up on low-risk government bonds.

Amazon increased its U.S. government and agency securities holdings by a record $6.8 billion in 2018, ending the year with $11.7 billion worth of the debt, the most ever, according to the company's annual report. That's more than double the amount Amazon had in the previous year, and the most as a percentage of total cash, equivalents and marketable securities (28 percent) since 2010.

"Any time there is uncertainty in the market, putting excess cash into 'risk-free' investments seems like a prudent business decision," said W. Brooke Elliott, an accounting professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The category of government and agency securities includes treasury notes, like two-year and 10-year bonds, and securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Amazon has historically allocated a much lower portion of its available cash to government debt than have tech rivals like Google and Facebook, which put roughly half their cash and short-term investments in U.S. government securities, and Microsoft, which committed 80 percent to treasuries and agency notes last year.