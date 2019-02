Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added more than 10.8 million shares of Suncor in the fourth quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Suncor, an energy company based in Calgary, Canada, jumped nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Bershire also dissolved its 41.4 million stake in Oracle.

