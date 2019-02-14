Commerzbank fourth-quarter net profit jumps 51 percent, tops expectations

German lender Commerzbank beat analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter net profit with a 51 percent jump as it focuses on a major overhaul.
The bank said on Thursday that it would further reduce costs this year and next and is targeting a 3 percent growth in revenue a year.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of 113 million euros ($127.43 million) was above the 75.7 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, and 75 million euros a year earlier.
Shares were indicated to rise 4.3 percent at 0642 GMT.
Germany's second-largest listed bank, still partly owned by the government, is overhauling its business by reducing staff, digitising its back office and expanding its retail customer base.