Cramer's lightning round: I didn't expect Six Flags to do that poorly   

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.: "I didn't like the pullback. I didn't like the numbers. Everything can always be assuaged. Maybe the market was wrong. [CEO] Jim Reid-Anderson came here. I would not have expected the stock to do as poorly as it did. The stock's down 8 percent, it yields 6 percent, and I think it should. It was a suboptimal quarter, and maybe there was some ill-advised views expressed about SIX. More work to do."

Zynga Inc.: "It's been a bad stock for a long time until very recently. Obviously it's become an up stock. You can go with it, but it's speculative."

Global Payments Inc.: "We like the payments space. It's one of the big ones. We have to refresh and do more on the payments space, including Square, which everybody likes, MasterCard and Visa."

Q2 Holdings Inc.: "There are too many virtual banking solutions. I've got to be sure before I recommend them that they really do work."

AeroVironment Inc.: "It's a stock that's heavily shorted, and the bears go after it when it goes up. I believe in it. I believe in drones, but it is hard."