Credit Suisse swings back to profit for the first time since 2014

Credit Suisse swung back to profit last year for the first time since 2014, despite some challenging market conditions.

The bank reported a full-year net profit of 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($ 2.08 billion) for 2018. The Swiss lender reported a net loss of 983 million Swiss francs in 2017.

For it's fourth-quarter, the company reported a net income of 292 million Swiss francs. Analysts were expecting a net income of 224.63 million Swiss francs, according to Reuters.

Here are some other details:

Assets under management rose 2.1 percent year-on-year.

CET 1 ratio stood at 12.6 percent at the end of 2018 versus 13.5 percent at the end of 2017.

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, said in a statement: "We saw during the fourth quarter the continued benefits of positive operating leverage in challenging market conditions as well as the benefits of our de-risking efforts as we recorded no material losses in our credit activities, in spite of large increases in spreads."

Credit Suisse completed at the end of last year its three-year restructuring program.

Speaking to CNBC after the results, Thiam said: "Having cleaned the balance sheet, dealt with the main legacy issues, (now) it is about to grow and stay close to our clients."

Media reports on Thursday suggested that the Swiss bank could scrap bonuses this year, after losing money in a commodity financing deal in the last quarter of 2018.

Thiam told CNBC that although the total of the bonus pool was flat this year, there were fewer employees - meaning that on average people are likely to get a higher compensation.

"On a per capita basis, actually bonuses are up almost everywhere because you have to remember we have fewer people, the total is flat but it actually represents a reasonably strong increase in a per capital basis," he said.