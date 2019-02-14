DSM fourth-quarter core profit rises 3 percent, narrowly beats estimates

Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Thursday narrowly beat analysts' expectations with a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, at 370 million euros ($417.1 million), and said it would buy back 1 billion euros worth its own shares.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 370 million euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected it to remain virtually flat at 362 million euros.

"We overdelivered on all of our targets… and, therefore on that basis of how we have performed, we look positive in 2019," DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"I think we realise the uncertain economic environment (and) we are well positioned in that environment."