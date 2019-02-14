Fed Gov. Brainard: 'Downside risks have definitely increased' on the economy

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she's growing more concerned about economic growth.

Speaking the same morning that retail sales numbers came up well short of market expectations, the central bank policymaker said she's watching the developments in an economy that has otherwise look strong.

"Downside risks have definitely increased relative to that modal outlook for continued solid growth," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk on the Street" interview.

The Fed said after its last meeting that it would be "patient" regarding further interest rate hikes.

Brainard endorsed that approach, particularly considering "crosscurrents" that are building up for growth, especially in the global economy outside the U.S.

"Back in December, I had already noted that crosscurrents were increasing and that tailwinds were dying down, and I think that is even more true today because of those downside risks that are gathering," she said. On the Fed's "patient" policy, she said, "i think we're in a good place today. I'm comfortable waiting and learning. We want to see the data as it comes in, but you know in terms of let's be on hold for now while we learn about what's going on in the economy, I think it's the right place to be."

