Gun makers issue reports on risk, but shareholder activists aren't satisfied

Last year shareholder activists won a fight to force big American gun makers to study the risks of their businesses and report on whether they were doing enough to make safer products and reduce gun violence. The activists hoped it would finally draw the gun industry into a bigger public conversation about the role of guns in American life.

But the recently released reports, by American Outdoor Brands Corp., the maker of Smith & Wesson, and Sturm Ruger & Co., have disappointed these same activists.

The gun makers, resistant to the shareholder demands from the start, struck a defiant tone in their reports, arguing that the only constituency relevant to them are gun owners and supporters of the Second Amendment. Fighting gun control proponents, and those who would seek to undo Constitutional protections on gun ownership, are an exercise in futility, according to them.

"There is little to be gained in trying to win over those fundamentally opposed to private firearm ownership," American Outdoor Brands said in its report, released in recent days.

That the reports exist at all was the result of two years of effort by religious-based activist organizations with the backing of some of the world's biggest asset managers. These shareholders own stakes in public companies and push them to make governance and other changes.

At the beginning of last year, they had already planned to put their demands in front of fellow shareholders at American Outdoor and Sturm Ruger through proxy voting. A mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead and many injured gave them extra momentum and a national stage.

Thursday is the anniversary of those shootings.