There are big tax refunds, and then there are $980,000 tax refunds.

Ramon Christopher Blanchett, of Tampa, Florida, and self-described freelancer, managed to scoop up a $980,000 tax refund after submitting his self-prepared 2016 tax return.

He also allegedly claimed that he earned a total of $18,497 in wages — and that he had withheld $1 million in income taxes, according to a Jan. 18 forfeiture complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In reality, Blanchett received $2,098 in wages from one employer and $1,399 from another employer, according to the complaint.

He withheld no federal income taxes from either, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the filing.