Saudi Arabia's inclusion on European terror finance risk list could threaten Vision 2030 investment

International pressure on Saudi Arabia is increasingly being deployed by lawmaking bodies in ways that could slow much-needed foreign investment, regional analysts say.

On Wednesday, the European Commission (EC) formally added Saudi Arabia to its list of "high-risk third countries" that are failing to fight terrorism financing and money laundering.

The designation may not stick; it can be reversed by the European Council or European Parliament in the one-to-two month period that the bodies have to vote on it. But the move highlights a new willingness by lawmakers to more intensely scrutinize Saudi compliance with international conventions and withdraw privileges that the kingdom has enjoyed until now.

The impact of the Commission's decision really depends on its acceptance by other European lawmaking entities as well as that of the U.S. Already France and the U.K. have expressed their opposition, having significant trade ties and weapons exports to the kingdom, and may attempt to reach a middle ground with the EC. The technical reasons for Saudi Arabia's listing have not been publicly presented.

Saudi Arabia's inclusion on the list is "potentially very serious," Loretta Napoleoni, terror finance expert and author of the book Terror, Inc., told CNBC via email Thursday. But a rejection from the U.S. of the European decision will prove key. This would create a contradiction, she explained, having an "impact upon European investors and anybody who operates under the EU jurisdiction, but will not affect those who operated under the U.S. and in U.S. dollars."