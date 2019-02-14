Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Truecar, CBS and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

NVIDIA shares jumped more than 9 percent after hours Thursday based on the chip company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company posted earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings of 75 cents on revenue of $2.2 billion. The company issued weak first-quarter guidance with revenue at $2.20 billion, compared to the estimated $2.28 billion.

TrueCar shares tanked as much as 22 percent in the extended session Thursday after missing on the top and bottom line of their fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue was $91.1 million, vs. the estimated $95.7 million. Earnings per share were 3 cents, missing estimates of 5 cents. The automotive pricing and information company also issued weak first-quarter and full-year guidance. The stock has recovered some of its losses.

Shares of CBS ticked more than 2 percent lower in extended trading Thursday following the release of their fourth-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.50, while analysts forecast $1.52. The television broadcaster posted $4.02 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $4.13 billion.



Direct-to-consumer subscribers for CBS All Access and Showtime reached 8 million, two year's ahead of the company's original schedule, CEO Joe Ianiello said. "As a result, we have set a new target of 25 million domestic subs combined from both of these direct-to-consumer services by 2022," he added. The original goal was 16 million by 2022.

Shares of Suncor Energy ticked 4 percent higher in extended trading based on news that Berkshire Hathaway acquired 10.8 million shares in the Canadian energy company. The stock was later trading mostly flat.

Berkshire Hathaway also announced it is eliminating its 41.4 million share stake in Oracle. The stock dropped about 2 percent based on the news. Berkshire announced it is decreasing its stake in Apple and increasing stakes in JPMorgan and General Motors.

Shares of Applied Materials dipped as much as 2 percent after market close despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The manufacturing company beat on the top and bottom lines. Earnings per share were 81 cents, 2 cents higher than analysts predicted. Revenue was $3.75 billion, topping estimates of $3.71 billion.

Chemours shares dropped nearly 4 percent after the bell Thursday following the release of their mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The chemicals company earned $1.46 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $1.51 billion. Earnings per share were $1.05 cents, beating expectations by 6 cents.