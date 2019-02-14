Tesla introduces 'Dog Mode' to keep your pets from getting too hot

Tesla officially introduced a new feature on Thursday called "Dog Mode" that aims to keep owners' pets comfortable while left unattended in the vehicle.

"Dog Mode" keeps climate control on while the car is parked and also includes a display screen with the temperature so that people passing by can see that owners' pets are safe, Tesla said.

The electric car maker showed off "Dog Mode" in a tweet early Thursday. It's one of several software updates the company is introducing that focuses on improving safety and security.