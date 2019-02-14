Theresa May faces another round of Brexit votes as impasse drags on

A leading pro-Brexit member of Theresa May's Conservative Party has dismissed concerns that members of his hardline faction could attempt late on Thursday to defeat the government in a series of non-binding parliamentary votes focused on the progress of Brexit.

After May's negotiated withdrawal deal with Europe suffered a historic humbling in the House of Commons last month, a further parliamentary loss on Thursday evening could prove humiliating for a leader hobbled by her own party's differences.

As she seeks out concessions from her counterparts in Brussels to appease domestic critics, even a symbolic loss now could telegraph to senior EU officials and other European heads of state that she is unable to command a stable parliamentary majority that supports her current course of action.

With a little over six weeks until the designated deadline for Britain to exit the European Union, lawmakers are scheduled to debate and vote on a parliamentary motion tabled by May's government, as well as any of the several proposed amendments to that motion that the House of Commons speaker may decide to select.

The language of the motion itself essentially acknowledges the prime minister's request on Tuesday for more negotiating time, and also endorses her strategy of seeking changes to an unpopular provision of the withdrawal agreement she herself had signed off in December.