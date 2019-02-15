Allianz fourth-quarter net profit up 19 percent, in line with expectations

German insurer Allianz said on Friday that net profit rose 19 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations, and said it was aiming for a larger operating profit target in 2019.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.697 billion euros ($1.92 billion) compared with the 1.715 billion euro profit forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and was up from 1.427 billion euros a year earlier.

For 2018, Allianz earned 11.5 billion euros in operating profit, at the upper end of its targeted range of 11.1 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. The insurer had already flagged that it was highly likely to come in above the midpoint of the range.

For 2019, Allianz said it is aiming for operating profit of 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.