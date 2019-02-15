Democrats gear up for 2020 hiring blitz in crucial early primary state South Carolina

Democratic presidential hopefuls are on the verge of going on a hiring binge in the crucial early primary state of South Carolina as they look to staff up for a bruising 2020 campaign.

One of the major players in the mix is former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to declare his candidacy but is considered the early frontrunner.

"I anticipate in the next two or three weeks we will see an increase in staff," Trav Roberston, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, told CNBC. "We will be almost one year from a primary in South Carolina at that time. I do get occasional questions if I've heard of people looking for opportunities. I forward their resumes to whoever I may know of that may work for their respective campaigns."

South Carolina is slated to hold its primary Feb. 29, 2020, following the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary and the Iowa and Nevada caucuses earlier that month. Longtime South Carolina political consultants believe a victory in the state's primary in 2020 could go a long way in determining the party's eventual nominee.

"The voting demographics of primary voters in the state are very reflective of many of the state that follow and S.C. will serve as a real test of organizations strategy, bandwidth and staying power," said Antjuan Seawright, South Carolina Democratic strategist and CEO of the firm Blueprint Strategy. "So we command the best, and that's why you see candidates running political stop signs, and breaking speed limits to get here."

The 2016 United States Census Bureau survey shows that a majority of South Carolina's voting age population ranges from 45 to 64 years old. Sixty-nine percent of election participants are white, while 27 percent are listed as African-American.