WeChat's most censored topics in 2018 include US-China trade war, Huawei CFO arrest: Report

In its findings, WeChatscope said there were four official reasons that were typically offered for a post's removal: the original publisher deleted the post, WeChat removed it because it was found to violate a law, WeChat removed it because it was flagged by other users as breaking platform regulations, or WeChat blocked the original publisher for regularly breaking community rules.

The study found that 8,092 of the approximately 11, 000 articles flagged as censored fell under the category of posts that were removed by their authors — accounting for approximately 74 percent.

"Self-censorship is a common practice among internet users in China as online speech can easily bring them trouble," Wang and Fan said in the report. "Users will often remove their own posts if they receive warning from senior colleagues or employers."

In a follow up conversation over email with CNBC, a representative for the WeChatscope team said the program had yet to develop a "solid argument on self-censorship" as its research was mainly focused on systematic censorship.

"We detected articles related to certain highly censored topics which were also collectively removed by public account users. For instance, the issue of (the) US-China trade war," they said. "In some cases, we would be skeptical to those self-removal cases that might be under pressure of overarching political censorship. However, we have to examine on a case by case basis."

When asked about the possibility of posts being removed by their authors due to an error, WeChatscope acknowledged that it had "observed news articles that were collectively removed by authors because of misinformation."