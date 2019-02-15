Space

China's pouring serious money into potential rivals of SpaceX and Blue Origin

A Long March 3B rocket blasts off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, Sichuan Province of China.
SpaceX and Blue Origin face growing competition from China in the new global space race   

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin have long dominated the news with their respective advances in private space travel industry. But two private Chinese companies are also making big moves and gaining billions in investments as China's state space agency announces its own ambitious goals. Here's what's going on in the global space race.


