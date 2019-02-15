US Treasury yields lower ahead of fresh data

There is a strong focus on trade as China and the U.S. continue talks. According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. delegates on Friday, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

In politics, the White House said Thursday that President Trump is signing legislation that prevents a government shutdown, but will also declare a national emergency to try to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Trump is due to speak in the White House Rose Garden at 10 a.m. ET.

Furthermore, bond traders are likely to follow a speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic at 9.55 a.m. ET.

There is also a raft of data due. There will be industrial production numbers out at 9.15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions planned.