Fire at Tesla factory in Fremont contained, won't impact production

A fire broke out at Tesla's car plant in Fremont, California, on Saturday night, in an area where the company stores some hazardous materials outside.

While Tesla can manage some fires with its own internal brigade, the one on Saturday was contained within a few hours by the local Fremont Fire Department, and required a hazardous materials unit, Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Amiel Thurston told the East Bay Times.

Tesla confirmed that no employees were injured and the fire would not impact vehicle production.

The company has a history of frequent fires at this facility, including a significant one at its paint shop in April last year that temporarily halted electric vehicle production, and another outdoor fire (near a tent on the south side of the factory) in August.

This latest fire comes at a time when Tesla is defending its workplace safety record before California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

In January, Cal-OSHA cited and fined Tesla for allegedly violating six different worker safety regulations in their "GA4" — or general assembly 4 — production line. GA4 is where workers produce some of Tesla's Model 3 electric sedans under a giant tent structure. Tesla plans to appeal those citations.