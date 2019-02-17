Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is showing increasing signs he is getting serious about a White House bid. On Saturday, the two-term governor visited with voters and Democratic Party officials in Iowa on Saturday for the second day of his trip to the key early-voting state.

Since he began weighing a 2020 bid, Bullock has made five trips to the Hawkeye State, according to the Associated Press. The 52-year-old is being touted as a candidate with political support in a red state, and one who could help strengthen the Democratic Party's showing in rural areas.

Bullock, who won a second term in 2016 by edging out a GOP challenger in a state where President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by 20 points, has tried to frame himself as a bipartisan leader. He previously served as Montana's attorney general, and holds the governorship of a state where Republicans dominate the legislature.

Bullock, who declined CNBC's interview requests, is seen as progressive on most bread and butter issues such as health care and education, but changed his views on gun control just last year. Here are some key issues he's likely to run on as the field of Democratic presidential candidates continues to grow.