Washington Wizards CEO explains why the NBA is on a growth path

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis praised the leadership of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and said that professional basketball is well positioned to take advantage of sweeping changes taking place in the sports world.

Speaking to CNBC during the NBA's All-Star weekend, where players were showing off their skills and the owners are talking about the state of the league, Leonsis touted the league's growth and relative advantages to other sports.

"We have so many things going for us," Leonsis said, speaking from the NBA's All-Star Tech Summit last week. He stated that if the NBA were a stock, It's a growth stock that's going to keep on growing, citing the rise of international growth of the league.

"First of all we have high speed cameras, high speed data to make the game more transparent and set us up for the two trends of gaming and gambling," he added.

Leonsis was participating in a panel on sports gambling, a concept the Wizards have embraced early on. The Wizards recently have broadcast some of their games on an alternate local channel that caters to sports gamblers, providing them real-team odds and offering contests to create engagement.