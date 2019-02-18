3,500 jobs at risk as Honda refuses to deny UK factory closure

Japanese automaker Honda looks set close its Swindon car plant, risking the loss of 3,500 jobs.

In an emailed statement to CNBC on Monday, Honda failed to deny it would close the plant.

"At this point, we are not able to make any comments regarding the speculation. We take our responsibilities to our associates very seriously and will always communicate any significant news with them first," said a spokesperson from Honda U.K.

The U.K. lawmaker responsible for the area in which the factory is based, Justin Tomlinson, took to Twitter to apparently confirm the closure.

The North Swindon Conservative MP added that a task force would be set up to support employees, before adding that no job losses were expected until 2021.

The Swindon factory builds the Honda Civic five-door hatchback and the CR-V crossover for sale in Europe and the U.S.

The announcement, first reported by Sky News, suggested Honda would confirm the closure on Tuesday.