European markets seen slightly higher amid US-China trade deal hopes

  • Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with officials from the U.S. and China set to resume negotiations this week.

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Monday morning, as market participants continue to monitor trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

The FTSE 100 is seen 7 points higher at 7,243, the CAC is expected to open up around 9 points at 5,162, while the DAX is poised to start 29 points higher at 11,328, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with officials from the U.S. and China set to resume negotiations this week.

Both sides reported progress in five days of talks last week, with President Donald Trump indicating he might be willing to push back a March 1 deadline for a deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose almost 1 percent.

Elsewhere, oil prices climbed to their highest level for the year so far, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $66.44 Monday morning, up around 0.3 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $55.93, slightly over 0.6 percent higher.

