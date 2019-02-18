European markets seen slightly higher amid US-China trade deal hopes

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with officials from the U.S. and China set to resume negotiations this week.

Both sides reported progress in five days of talks last week, with President Donald Trump indicating he might be willing to push back a March 1 deadline for a deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose almost 1 percent.

Elsewhere, oil prices climbed to their highest level for the year so far, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $66.44 Monday morning, up around 0.3 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $55.93, slightly over 0.6 percent higher.